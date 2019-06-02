Laurens is getting an industry - Commercial bakery products

PUBLIC HEARING: A public notice says The Muffin Mam Inc. is going to locate a manufacturing facility at 830 Hunter Industrial Park Rd., Laurens.

The company intends to borrow $10 million from the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority, and a hearing is scheduled before the Laurens County Council on Feb. 26 (5:30 pm, council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, meeting open to the public).

These are Industrial Revenue Bonds, Series 2019. in a not-to-exceed amount of $10M, the notice says. The money will defray a portion of the cost of equipping a facility to be used for the production of a variety of commercial bakery products, and fees associated with issuing the bonds. The project will be owned and operated by the borrower (The Muffin Mam, Inc.)

The bonds will not be a debt of the State of South Carolina or the County. Written comments can be submitted to the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority, 1201 Main St. Suite 1600, Columbia, SC 29201, or the County Council of Laurens County, 100 Hillcrest Square, Laurens, 29360.