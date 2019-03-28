Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission grant award

The Upper Savannah COG has helped region secure $5.6 million to improve critical infrastructure in Laurens and Abbeville counties through the Economic Development Administration's 2018 Disaster Supplemental Fund. Upper Savannah staff members including Christine Schwartz and Rick Green prepared and submitted the applications to EDA. "We are very pleased these projects were funded," USCOG Assistant Director Sam Leaman said. "We had two other applications that did not get funded despite them being excellent projects. However, the 2018 Disaster Supplement Appropriations were limited and the competition was fierce. "The support we received from our EDA Representative in South Carolina, Robin Cooley, and a team effort by Upper Savannah staff members made these grants possible," he continued. "The recipients were obviously thrilled with the results as they too had a role in putting these applications together." The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission has been awarded $3.1 million for two separate upgrades that make LCWSC's water system more resilient in times of emergency and disaster as well as facilitates the transition to their water treatment plant. The first upgrade is the construction of the Stagecoach Road Waterline. This upgrade will replace six- and eight-inch water mains with a 12-inch water main. The new waterline will be approximately 18,900 linear feet. A disaster resilient benefit of this project component is that this line will reduce the pumping demand needed at the system booster pump that will make it more sustainable in emergency situations, particularly during power outages where generators will supply electricity until power is restored. The second upgrade is the construction of the Milam Road Elevated Water Tank. This 500,000-gallon tank will sustain water pressure in the northeast section of the system when the new water treatment plant comes online. Besides improving water service in this area, the tank will make it possible for LCWSC to reverse flow at some pumps and provide water to the City of Clinton in the event their system goes down during a disaster or emergency. The City of Abbeville will receive $2.5 million to upgrade the Long Cane Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. The project includes replacing the aging step screen at the headworks, enhancing aeration and mixing in the aeration basin, and upgrading sludge handling. The upgrades will allow the facility to operate efficiently during high-water events. It will also maintain reliable and consistent services to current residential, industrial and commercial customers. These projects are funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters.