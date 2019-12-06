Clinton Police Department, Presbyterian College Campus Police Receive Sexual Assault Training.

The Laurens County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) conducted a Sexual Assault Response training for the Clinton Police Department Uniform Patrol Officers, Investigators, and Student Resource Officers, and the Presbyterian College Campus Police on May 28 and 30.

During this training, Laurens County SART members from Clinton Police Department, 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, SC Attorney General’s Office, PRISMA Health-Upstate and Beyond Abuse presented information to attendees on responding to and providing best practice services to sexual assault victims in the front line. The training was accredited through the SC Attorney General’s Office and the SC Criminal Justice Academy so that attendees could receive continuing education credits.

This training is a pilot training that Laurens County SART hopes to grow and provide across the state to other Law Enforcement agencies and SART Teams. Anyone interested in joining SART, please contact Elizabeth Wise, SART Coordinator, at 864-227-1623 or laurenscountysart@gmail.com for more details and to apply.