Laurens County, the place where businesses grow

Flame Spray North America to expand operations in Laurens County

Thermal spray coating manufacturer Flame Spray North America is once again expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Laurens County.

The company recently purchased neighboring property to its existing facility, located in Woodfield Industrial Park.

This acquisition will broaden Flame Spray’s capabilities to service the aerospace market in the United States by dedicating this facility to treating aircraft engine components with thermal spray coatings.

Flame Spray North America, which produces thermal spray coating mainly for industrial gas turbines and aircraft components, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Italian firm Flame Spray S.p.A. In 2011, the company established operations in Fountain Inn – its only presence outside of Europe. The global company also operates facilities in Italy, Hungary and Croatia.

In support of the plan to grow their operations, Flame Spray foresees a total investment of $4,000,000 and the hiring of 20 new employees within the next three years.

In late 2013, after just two years in Laurens County, Flame Spray announced its first expansion and additional investment of $9.1 million, with expectations to create 45 jobs.

“I would like to thank the County of Laurens for their continued support offered since the establishment of Flame Spray North America, Inc. in 2011. With this new acquisition, we look forward to accelerating our strategic plan to expand our business into the aircraft market as well as growing the job market by creating new jobs and boosting the economy in Laurens County,” said Marco Prosperini, President and CEO of Flame Spray North America.

“We are excited that Flame Spray North America will continue to grow their presence in Laurens County. They are a great corporate citizen and an even better partner with the Laurens County Development Corporation in helping make Laurens County a better place. We are proud that they call Laurens County home!” adds Jeff Field, Board Chairman, Laurens County Development Corporation.

To learn more about Flame Spray, visit www.flamespray.org