Laurens County man is arrested: SC DOR

Owner of Business in Greenville County Arrested for More Than $54,000 in Unpaid Taxes

Frederick Cox of Laurens County has been arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) Agents on an alleged 10 counts of failing to collect or pay Withholding Tax.

Cox is the owner and operator of Cox Electrical Service in Greenville County.

For tax years 2008 – 2017, the defendant allegedly withheld a total of $54,809 in South Carolina state income taxes from employee wages. Cox failed to file Withholding Tax returns and pay the taxes withheld from employee paychecks due to the State of South Carolina, SCDOR says.

The defendant was held at the Greenville County Detention Center. If convicted, Cox faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per count.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws, an agency statement says, and by taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.