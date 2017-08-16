Laurens County law nabs escapee

FOX Carolina - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a suspect who escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center had been located and taken back into custody after a crash in Laurens County.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathaniel Tyler Wideman was unaccounted for on Tuesday, deputies said. He was detained on charges of breach of peace aggravated in nature, possession of a stole firearm and third-degree assault and battery.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a county employee across the street spotted Wideman in his orange uniform on the roof of the jail. Kelly said Wideman jumped off the roof and fled.

After the call came in around 1:15 p.m., a headcount was conducted at the jail and authorities learned on inmate was missing. Kelly said Wideman was among six inmates in the recreation yard and he climbed a wall to gain access to the roof.

Deputies said the jail was placed on lockdown and afternoon visits were canceled due to the escape.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist in the manhunt, including helicopter support from the State Law Enforcement Division and a K-9 tracking team.

Wideman's orange shirt was located in a drain. Kelly said he may still be wearing the orange pants.

Lt. John Long said Wideman was apprehended in Laurens County around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

"We received information that Wideman was in Laurens County," Long stated. "Laurens County Deputies spotted inmate Wideman in an older model blue Ford Taurus. When Laurens County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle attempted to flee and subsequently wrecked which resulted in Inmate Wideman being taken into custody by Laurens County Deputies."

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said deputies received a call from an individual who said Wideman had left a home in the area where they lived. Reeder said deputies in the area spotted Wideman's vehicle, a Ford Taurus, which fled before crashing on the frontage road near I-385 Exit 19.

The crash was a single-vehicle collision. Photos released by Long appeared to show extensive damage to the vehicle, but Wideman and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Long said Wideman will be taken to the Laurens County jail to face charges in connection with the chase and crash. He and the passenger were first transported to the hospital for EMS observation, Reeder said.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said he was proud of his deputies for how the situation was handled.

"This is one more time that a thug tried to come through this county that didn't make it through," Reynolds said. "So, I'm very proud of my guys."

Reynolds said they believe the vehicle was reported stolen and are following up on leads now.

Once he is released from Laurens County, Wideman will be returned to Greenwood County where he will be served with an escape warrant.

"We appreciate the help of the community and also the help of our colleagues in Laurens County," Long said. "We also appreciate the help of our local media outlet getting our message out quickly."

