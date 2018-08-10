Laurens County Council - 3 matters for closed session

Members of Laurens County Council will discuss procurement cards in a closed-to-the-public session this Tuesday.

Designated as a "legal matter," the discussion will center on a recent internal audit of credit cards issues to all county employees, department heads, and members of council, if they want one. The investigation proved there is no fraud, but there has been "sloppy bookkeeping," County Administrator Jon Caime said.

Council will meet tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 9), 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public, except for the final 3 agenda items - contract, solid waste; employment, Public Works Director; and legal matter, procurement cards.

Council also has a meeting, closed to the public, scheduled today (Oct. 8), 3 pm in the Hillcrest Square Administrative Offices conference room, to discuss "employment issues."

On Tuesday, Council also will hear a report about Hurricane Florence response - another tropical storm in the Gulf is expected to bring rain into Upstate SC this Wednesday and Thursday - 2nd reading of an ordinance about de-titling mobile homes; council meetings for November and December; and Public Comments, 15 minutes, register at the podium before the meeting starts.

The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays each month in Laurens.