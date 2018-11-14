LAURENS COUNTY ATHLETICS Hall of Fame asking for nominations

Hall of Fame asking for nominations

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2019.

The 2019 induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens. This ceremony will feature the third class of inductees in the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame was created to honor the men and women that, through sports, have brought pride and honor to Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in 2017 with the inaugural class. The first class of inductees included Barry Atkinson, King Dixon, Chick Galloway, Cally Gault, JD Fuller, Chrissy Floyd, Keith Richardson and Kevin Long. The Class of 2018 included Rickey Foggie, Kinard Littleton, Truman Owens, Sam Owens and Bobby Ivey.

Nominations for the 2019 class opened on November 1 and will remain open until December 15, 2018. Nomination forms are available at www.laurenscountysportshalloffame.com

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame is open to all Laurens County residents, past and present, with certain criteria.

Must have been a resident of Laurens County for five years

Must be out of high school for 10 years

Main emphasis for selection will be athletic achievement and performance but all nominees should represent the positive aspects of sports in general.

Other criteria considered for selection will be: sportsmanship, integrity, citizenship, character, leadership, community and civic contributions to Laurens County, awards and honors

Deceased citizens may be nominated and all nomination forms remain on file each year.

For more information about the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, contact Billy Dunlap at bdunlap@golaurens.com