Home / Breaking News / Laurens chase suspect found dead

Laurens chase suspect found dead

Thu, 04/27/2017 - 1:30pm Vic MacDonald
Georgia authorities are continuing their investigation, statement says
By: 
City of Laurens Police Department

Major Chrissie Cofield, assistant chief of police for the City of Laurens, issued the following statement regarding a suspect's death: 

“Christopher G. Frame assaulted a victim(s) in Laurens resulting in charges of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, Burglary 1st Degree, Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Driving Under Suspension, Domestic Violence High and Aggravated, Aggravated Assault, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Driving with Suspended License Plates being issued on him. Officers located him and attempted to stop him. He failed to stop for blue lights and he was chased by Laurens Police Department. We chased him through the City of Laurens onto I-385. The chase continued into Greenville County onto I-85 south bound. Laurens Police Department and Laurens County Sheriffs terminated the pursuit around mile marker 46 drawing near to Anderson County.

“On April 26 around 10 am, LPD received a call from Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) asking about our pursuit with Mr. Frame. We were advised that his vehicle was located in Georgia and he was found dead inside.  GBI is still investigating the incident.”

