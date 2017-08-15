The Latest Scam - call spoofing and some times it's legal

Spoofing hits local doctor’s office

A local doctor’s office has found itself the victim of fraud, in the form of caller ID spoofing.

The spoof tells people who answer calls from the office’s number that they are at a high risk for falling, then tries to sell a product related to falling. The spoof obviously is from a “robo-call” but the office does not use this system to remind patients of appointments.

Calls are going to patients and non-patients of this doctor’s office. The calls are from the local telephone number of the office, so it’s impossible for patients to tell if it’s a fake or real call from the office, until they answer the call. “We never try to sell anything over the phone,” a spokesman for the office said.

It has been reported to the FCC and FTC, but no assurance is offered by federal officials that it can be stopped. Anyone who gets one of these calls - saying “you are at a high risk of falling” - is advised not to buy anything or give any personal information, and let the office supposedly making the call know about the call.

“People are calling us saying, ‘Why did you call me?’ and all we can say is ‘We didn’t.’ We want it stopped just as much as the people getting the calls,” the spokesman said. “This is our reputation that’s at stake.”

The Federal Communications Commission provides this information:

"Spoofing" occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity.

Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally. U.S. law and FCC rules prohibit most types of spoofing.

Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but the caller ID feature is sometimes manipulated by spoofers who masquerade as representatives of banks, creditors, insurance companies or even the government.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information.

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.

Under the Truth in Caller ID Act, FCC rules prohibit any person or entity from transmitting misleading or inaccurate caller ID information with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value. If no harm is intended or caused, spoofing is not illegal. Anyone who is illegally spoofing can face penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation. In some cases, spoofing can be permitted by courts for people who have legitimate reasons to hide their information, such as law enforcement agencies working on cases, victims of domestic abuse or doctors who wish to discuss private medical matters.

FCC rules specifically require that a telemarketer:

--Transmit or display its telephone number or the telephone number on whose behalf the call is being made, and, if possible, its name or the name of the company for which it is selling products or services.

--Display a telephone number you can call during regular business hours to ask to no longer be called. This rule applies even to companies that already have an established business relationship with you.