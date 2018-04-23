Last chance to talk about selling alcohol on Sunday

Tuesday night will be the chance for anyone interested in Sunday alcohol sales in Laurens County restaurants and stores to talk about the issue with the Laurens County Council.

The ordinance does not apply to cities within Laurens County - Clinton and Laurens city councils would have to pass their own ordinances if they wanted to allow Sunday sales of beer, wine and liquor in restaurants, and beer and wine in stores on Sunday. The county council will have a public hearing and 3rd (final) reading of an ordinance authorizing Sunday sales at its Tuesday meeting, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

The Sunday sales public hearing is the 7th item on the agenda - another time to speak to the council, Public Comments, is the 9th agenda item, register at the podium before the meeting starts to be included in Public Comments. No sign-up is needed to speak during the Ordinance #837 Public Hearing.

Reports to council will include Exit 9 (I-385) landscaping, Laurens County Museum, risk management driver training. Old business includes the Alcohol Sales on Sunday Ordinance and Project Yorkshire (solar farm) fee in lieu of taxes ordinance 2nd reading. New business includes first reading of the FY19 Budget and Fire special projects budget, resolution to dissolve the Spartanburg County Enoree/Landford fire special purpose tax district, first reading of an ordinance for Project Lime, auditing services contract extension, EMS mass casualty grant, allocations of the Laurens County Accommodations Tax Committee, building purchase for the airport, master service agreement for GIS Technical Services.

Council comments will round out the agenda, before the council adjourns and then convenes a budget workshop. Up for consideration at the April 24 budget meeting will be General Government, Judicial and Public Safety. Council aims to have the FY 19 Budget in place by July 1.