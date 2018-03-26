Lander - singers participate in prestigious regional auditions

Giles Excels at NATS Student Auditions

GREENWOOD — Lander University student Chaz Giles has been chosen to compete in the video round of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Student Auditions.

A mass communications and media studies major from Greenwood, Giles was selected as a result of his performance at the Mid-Atlantic Regional NATS Student Auditions, held at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va.

Chaz, his sister Mary Evan, and his mom and dad, Kris McHone and Joey Giles, have been involved in many productions of the Laurens County Community Theatre, based at The Gillam Center in Clinton.

A music minor, he competed in the Third Year College/Independent Studio Musical Theatre Men’s division, singing “Hero and Leander,” from Myths and Hymns, by Adam Guettel; “Lost in the Wilderness,” from Children of Eden, by Stephen Schwartz; “Something’s Coming,” from West Side Story, by Leonard Bernstein; and “On the Street Where You Live,” from My Fair Lady, by Frederick Loewe. He was accompanied on piano by Lander faculty member Amy Blackwood.

“The fact that Chaz has been selected to compete in the video round, a preliminary to the national semifinals, indicates that his vocal abilities are comparable to those of other outstanding musical theatre singers in our five-state region,” said Lander Associate Professor of Music Dr. Lila Noonkester.

Also participating in the Lynchburg Regional were Taylor Baxley, of Andrews, and Emilee Love, of Columbia, who are pursuing K-12 teacher certification in music with a choral emphasis. They competed in the Second Year College/Independent Studio Classical Women’s division.

Noonkester, who teaches Giles, Baxley and Love, said that their participation in regional competition “is a testament to their talent and development as young singers.”