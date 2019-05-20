Land swap is postponed

Martha Dendy: “The City does not have adequate funding to renovate or retrofit the Property for community’s needs”

By admitting that it doesn’t have the money or the will to renovate the former Martha Dendy School property into a community center, the City of Clinton is proposing a land swap.

The matter was tabled at the May 6 meeting, but the proposed ordinance provides a look at what is proposed to take place. The deal was objected to by Rev. Steven Evans, who was commissioned by the city to gain community support for a city-sponsored “rebirth” of the former school, deeded to the City of Clinton by District 56.

The ordinance that would swap two pieces of property says, in part, “Such property is strongly desired by Mr. (Young) Dendy for the development of a community center and public event space, and if successful, will provide certain benefits to the community through the promotion, conducting and hosting of family oriented activities, recreational activities, and educational programs and activities including vocational, substance abuse awareness, and rehabilitation related programs.

“The community center, if successful, will serve as a catalyst to further growth and development in the City as well as increased tourism, quality of life enhancement and community vitality. As such, the City seeks to offer incentives to the Mr. Dendy, over and above the conveyance of the Martha Dendy Property. The City shall provide a grant in the amount of Fifty Thousand and 00/100 ($50,000.00) Dollars to assist with operation of the community center on the Martha Dendy Property so long as the Martha Dendy Property is used as a community center as provided herein (the “Grant”).

The City will be out of the project in 6 years.

The City wants to acquire property from Dendy to use as a driveway into the proposed recreation complex on Hwy 56.

“The City desires to purchase the Hwy 56 property and Mr. Young desires to purchase the Martha Dendy Property, for and in consideration of the exchange of the aforesaid parcels or real property and other valuable consideration given by each party as described ...

“Such property is strongly desired by the City for construction of an entrance to the City’s anticipated recreational sports complex. The City’s acquisition of the Hwy 56 Property is important and necessary for development of the recreational sports complex in that it will allow the City to align the entrance to the said complex with Springdale Drive where it intersects with Highway 56 to promote safe and efficient traffic flow for activities and events held in the premises.”

The proposed ordinance presumes that Young Dendy will develop the Martha Dendy School site into a community center.

The document says the school is named for Dendy’s grandmother, Martha Dendy. The document says the City expects a community center will increase property values in the Clinton Mill neighborhood.

The document also says the City does not have, and will never have, the money for a community center.

The City cannot, the document says, “properly maintain the Martha Dendy Property, or provide personnel to staff or operate a facility on the Martha Dendy property.”

If the City Council had passed the ordinance (it takes two readings to become official), the members would have been admitting they have desire to fund in perpetuity a community center in the Clinton Mill neighborhood.

For his part, Cannon says the City is going to have to tear the building down, if nothing is done.

At the May 6 meeting, Evans said, “You (Council) are put here to create community. There is nothing sound you have done in the black community. We’re tired of just basketball hoops going up.” Cannon then tried to interject, but was cut off by Evans. “Shut up a minute,” Cannon said, pointing at Evans. “Sonny (Police Chief Sonny Ledda), get him out of here.”

With that, things escalated quickly, and Ledda had to get between Evans and Cannon, who had got up from his seat.

Mayor Bob McLean warned he would clear the room if things could not remain civil. Cannon left the room and later returned and again was confronted by Evans, this time the two sat side-by-side.

“The City of Clinton does not have money to put into Martha Dendy,” said Cannon.

If somebody doesn’t invest in the property, he said, the City would be spending $30,000 to $50,000 to demolish the former school in 3 to 5 years, because it would be a hazard. The City already has paid to dig up the school’s outdoor pool, rather than repair it.

Costell Little Jr. followed Evans, speaking for “concerned citizens for the preservation of Martha Dendy School.”

“Everyone works with us, but this administration,” he said.

Last July, council heard an impassioned plea from Ricky Martin (who later ran for mayor) to replace the Martha Dendy pool – deemed too broken to be repaired, economically – with a community center. District 56 deeded what used to be the Martha Dendy Sixth Grade Center to the city and, since then, the building has been shuttered. A National Night Out was held on the community center’s grounds, but the building was not open to the public.

The former pool’s deep end was filled with water, and its fence was unlocked, the city council was told, and that constituted a safety hazard to people in the community, especially curious children.

Martin said the building is going to waste. “A lot of constructive things could be going on,” he said.

“We got rid of the swimming pool,” Cannon said. He asked Martin to be patient – there are plans being developed for the Martha Dendy Center and perhaps other areas of the city where “splash pads” could be placed, Cannon said.

“We have plans,” Martin said. “That’s just more plans. Our tax money is not being diverted in a way I see it needs to be going.”

Cannon said the city has money that can be spent only on recreation. The next step, he said at that time, was to get the Martha Dendy community together to determine what people want on the former school site.

“The building’s just sitting. No one has been arrested for vandalism, people just take what they want,” Martin said.

“Martha Dendy should be purposed, it will be purposed,” Cannon said. “We need people who live over there to take possession of the school. It’s time.”

Council gave Evans the task of bringing together community desires for Martha Dendy. He issued a request for qualifications on Aug. 20; after that, Cannon brokered the deal for the Hwy 56 recreation site, which the city has purchased with hospitality tax money. How recreation on that land will be configured is under study by a consultant from Kentucky.

There was no one at the May 6 meeting to speak for Young Dendy’s interest in the land-swap.

The matter, for now, is on hold; the next council meeting is June 3.