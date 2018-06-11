Land Purchase OKed; Recreation Is Coming

After collecting local hospitality and accommodations taxes to support recreation for almost 10 years, Clinton City Council last night took a big step toward building the city’s first recreation complex - map attached as a PDF.

Council voted 6-0 (Council member Shirley Jenkins was absent) to purchase 105 acres of land on Hwy. 56 North (across from Dollar General) from Howard and Karen Watkins.

The $490,000 purchase price includes a three bedroom house, a garage, a metal building and pieces of equipment.

In another 6-0 vote, council agreed to purchase approximately 69 acres, at $4,200 per acre, from Monte Dutton. The total price will be determined following a survey.

“I’m pretty excited,” Mayor Bob McLean said. “This will be the first recreation complex we’ve ever had. I want to thank the city manager for securing these two pieces of property. A lot of work went on.”

Council met in executive session Monday night for 75 minutes to discuss the land purchase. The same item has been on council’s executive session agenda for several months.

After the vote, City Manager Bill Ed Cannon displayed several large posters showing the two tracts of land and also a “conceptual drawing” for the recreation complex.

Cannon said the drawing would change because, at the time it was done, city officials weren’t sure the Dutton property would be available.

He said the conceptual drawing was done by MSE, an engineer firm in Lexington, Ky., and “South Carolina.”

“They have worked for me for 30 years,” Cannon said. He said the city has paid the firm between $8,000 and $10,000 for the preliminary drawings, which will be redrawn to include the Dutton property.

McLean said the Dutton property, which joins the Watkins tract, is continuous to the city limits and the entire complex will be annexed once the purchase is finalized.

Cannon said he plans for the complex to include an amphitheatre (seating between 2,500 and 3,500), trails, ballfields, shelters, veterans monuments and other amenities.

“Whatever the community wants,” he said.

The conceptual drawing includes a lake (already on the property), the residence/office, an indoor event building, playground, restrooms, shelter, walking trail, fitness stations, two multi-use fields, five ball fields and two batting cages.

Official emphasized the plans will be change to include the Dutton property.