Lake Greenwood water treatment plant is on-go

Water plant completion will be in 2021, if all design, funding arrangements are OK

By August 24, one hundred percent of the design of the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission should be developed, and available for review by the loan agency.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is loaning LCWSC the money to build its first water treatment plant. LCWSC has a 40-year FERC permit to draw water from the lake. (FERC is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission).

A framed copy of this almost-unheard-of four decade agreement is on display in the commission’s board room.

FERC issued a few provisions about the water plant’s distribution system, and Greenwood County which owns the lake has signed on to the provisions. “We will definitely comply with these requirements,” LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field told the agency’s board during its Feb. 27 meeting.

The design firm, GMC, is moving forward with drawing up a plant permitted to draw 18 million gallons a day of water from Lake Greenwood; the permit extends upward to 21 mgd. This amount will not interfere with the water drawn from the lake for use in Greenwood County, the local commission board and Greenwood’s county council have been told.

Aside from two raw water intakes and the treatment plant, LCWSC will build 27 miles of water transmission lines, in four projects, over 49 proposed easements. A 500,000 gallon water tank will be constructed on Milam Road.

The new water plant will be off Hwy 221 at Good Hope Church Road. The board was shown a schematic of what the water plant will look like on the tract. Two and a half miles of 24-inch pipe will connect the raw water in-take to the treatment plant.

“This is huge, in my opinion,” Field said.

The new water system will join the existing water system at Cold Point.

LCWSC is planning a water line project on Stagecoach Road to move water from its tank to the Raider Road pump station. This installation of 18,000 linear feet of pipe will cost an estimated $1.83 million (funding source: Rural Infrastructure Authority). LCWSC also is moving forward with a sewer rehab project in Lydia Mill, Clinton, affecting 72 homes - 57 of which are occupied - and dealing with railroad and creek crossings (the City of Clinton supplies water to the Lydia Mill neighborhood).

A needs assessment for the Lydia Mill sewer re-hab was conducted March 6 at Hillcrest Square in Laurens (funding source: Community Development Block Grant).

But the biggest thing going for the 14,000 plus-customers rural water and sewer system is drawing water from Lake Greenwood, and pumping it through southwestern Laurens County, and potentially even into Joanna for an industrial customer.

GMC is going to propose a CMAR (construction manager at risk) arrangement to get the water treatment plant built. This is not a standard method for the USDA, so federal agency officials will have to be persuaded of its value. Field said the CMAR can be a valuable system for staying on budget.

If everything goes according to plan, construction of the Lake Greenwood water treatment plant will begin in late 2018.

All work must be completed, under the funding arrangement, by 2021.