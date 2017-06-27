The lake is going to explode

LAKE GREENWOOD - On Saturday, July 1st, the region’s largest patriotic fireworks display will ring, thunder and boom over Lake Greenwood, as the Connect Lake Greenwood’s 4th Annual Lights on the Lake Independence Day Celebration, comes to life from Fellowship Camp & Conference Center.

Connect Lake Greenwood’s Annual Independence Day celebration, presented by Carolina Pride, will dazzle thousands of spectators with an unparalleled display of color, shapes, light and sound.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with music kicking off at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Camp & Conference Center. Live music by The Jake Bartley Band. Food and beverages will also be available for sale.

Then, at approximately at 9:30 p.m., the fireworks will illuminate the water and shores of Lake Greenwood with a spectacular display.

Now in its 4th year, the Lights on the Lake event has grown to become the area’s premier Independence Day fireworks celebration, attracting more than 3,000 spectators, boaters and lake home viewers for miles around who marvel at the synchronized explosions and soaring musical tributes.

“Bringing friends, family and loved ones together under a blanket of stars, the Lights on the Lake Celebration and Fireworks display, grows even larger, pulling together a grand spectacle,” said Jimmy Peden, Connect Lake Greenwood Chairman. “From Camp Fellowship to the open water of Lake Greenwood to the homes along the shore, thousands of spectators will be dazzled by the incredible high-flying effects, colors and shapes igniting the night.”

For more information on the Connect Lake Greenwood 4th Annual Lights on the Lake event presented by Carolina Pride, please visit www.connectlakegreenwood.org or call 864-889-9312. Attendees by car are encouraged to register online due to limited space. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Boaters are also asked to register online.

Individuals with special needs can request a handicapped parking pass no later than June 27 by calling Sharon Clark at (937) 474-0735. A limited number of passes are available. Also, no personal coolers please.