Keep alert for icy weather; worse north of I-85

Driving could be tricky Sunday morning.

Weather Alert: WINTER WEATHER POSSIBLE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THIS WEEKEND...

CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING THAT A WINTER STORM WILL DEVELOP THIS WEEKEND ACROSS THE REGION AS LOW PRESSURE TRACKS ACROSS THE DEEP SOUTH AND MOVES OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST ON SUNDAY. THE STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SNOW ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, THE NORTHERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA. PRECIPITATION COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS DAYBREAK SATURDAY OVER SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA, SPREADING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE DAY. CONDITIONS MAY DETERIORATE FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE AREA NORTH OF INTERSTATE 85. THE PRECIPITATION IS MOST LIKELY TO FALL AS SNOW ACROSS MOST OF THE MOUNTAINS, WITH A HEAVY ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. SNOW AMOUNTS ARE STILL UNCERTAIN, BUT AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF SIX INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND NORTHWEST PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. SOME SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX IN ACROSS THE LITTLE TENNESSEE RIVER VALLEY AND ALONG THE I-85 CORRIDOR. THE POTENTIAL ALSO EXISTS FOR A CORRIDOR OF SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION ACROSS THE AREA SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85 SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION MAY PERSIST ACROSS PARTS OF THE REGION THROUGH MONDAY. PEOPLE WITH TRAVEL PLANS ACROSS THE AREA THIS WEEKEND SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECASTS. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS WILL DETERMINE WHEN AND WHERE A WINTER STORM WATCH WILL BE ISSUED.