Justice for Champ

PHOTOS: Fight Like a Champ, a petition group of more than 5,400 members, staged a successful demonstration this morning (Oct 19) in front of the Hillcrest Square Judicial Center as a roll call was conducted for General Sessions Court defendants.

The group is urging a felony charge against a Laurens woman, Elizabeth James, accused of starving a dog in her care, named Champ, which was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC and placed with a family in Maryland. Champ's recovery from near death was publicized in the New York press/media and picked up by worldwide media such as People magazine. The suspect has the option of pleading guilty to a misdemeanor or having her case presented to the Laurens County Grand Jury in December. Today, her appearance was to satisify the roll-call requirement of the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Champ's case was the 1st of 5 serious ill treatment of animals cases in Laurens County in recent months. The county has seen dogs starved, choked with tight collars, burned with acid and abandoned on highways, and in Clinton, a cat was found shot with an arrow. Some cases are still pending an arrest(s). Along with Fight Like a Champ and rescue groups, these matters are being dealt with by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Laurens County Animal Control (which has a shelter near the airport), Laurens County Humane Society (which has a no-kill shlter in Clinton), and the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

A bill to enhance sentencing for people convicted of felony ill treatment of animals passed the Senate but died for lack of action in the House of the South Carolina General Assembly.

