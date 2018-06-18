Home / Breaking News / June 26 Run-off, absentee voting for those who qualify

June 26 Run-off, absentee voting for those who qualify

Mon, 06/18/2018 - 9:19am Vic MacDonald

Absentee voting, run-off, is now open

 

Republican Run Off June 26th
In person absentee voting will be available beginning Monday, June 18th for the June 26th Republican Runoff Election.
Voters who already applied for a runoff absentee ballot will be mailed a paper runoff ballot.
Note:  we are re-using the primary ballots.  That means the candidates and offices not involved in the runoff election will be stricken from the ballot.
Eligible voters may vote in the June 26th Republican Run Off if:
  • the voter voted in the Republican Primary on June 12th,or
  • the voter did not vote in either party’s primary on June 12th.
Voters who participated in the Democratic Party’s primary are not eligible to vote in the Republican Runoff Election.
 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here