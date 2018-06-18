June 26 Run-off, absentee voting for those who qualify

Absentee voting, run-off, is now open

Republican Run Off June 26th

In person absentee voting will be available beginning Monday, June 18th for the June 26th Republican Runoff Election.

Voters who already applied for a runoff absentee ballot will be mailed a paper runoff ballot.

Note: we are re-using the primary ballots. That means the candidates and offices not involved in the runoff election will be stricken from the ballot.

Eligible voters may vote in the June 26th Republican Run Off if:

the voter voted in the Republican Primary on June 12th,or

the voter did not vote in either party’s primary on June 12th.

Voters who participated in the Democratic Party’s primary are not eligible to vote in the Republican Runoff Election.