Jones, McDaniel are primaries winners

Two members of the Laurens County Council will square off April 23 to see who will represent District 14 in the SC House of Representatives.

Stewart Jones is the Republican nominee, and Garrett McDaniel is the Democratic nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Pitts. The seat represents portions of Laurens and Greenwood counties (not including Clinton-Joanna).

Voter turnout was 3.67% in today's special election.

Unofficial results show McDaniel defeating Bobby Gregory Sr., 92.04% to 7.96% (451 votes to 39 votes).

On the Republican side, Jones received 51.59% of the vote (1,247). Michael Seymour got 602 votes, Scott Horne 433, and Grant Blair 135. No run-off is needed since Jones got more than 50% + 1.

Jones and McDaniel hold seats in different districts representing Laurens on the Laurens County Council.

In all, 2,917 votes were cast; there are 79,511 registered voters in House District 14, according to scvotes.org The result is unofficial until certified by the Laurens County Board of Canvassers.