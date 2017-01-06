Home / Breaking News / Jones accepts new Commerce role

Jones accepts new Commerce role

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:16am Vic MacDonald
Will be Senior Program Director for Existing Industries for SC Department of Commerce
By: 
South Carolina Department of Commerce

 

S.C. Department of Commerce announces new Senior Program Director

 

Position will coordinate the growth of the agency's Existing Industry program

 

The S.C. Department of Commerce announced that Dr. Cynthia Jones of Clinton will serve as a senior program director for the agency's Existing Industry program.

Jones will oversee the day-to-day operation of the program, including the coordination of efforts to expand the agency's reach to existing companies and sectors.

Prior to accepting this new role, Jones served South Carolina's Upper Savannah region as one of S.C. Commerce's regional workforce advisors, connecting the local education and business communities.

An experienced business development professional, she has volunteered on the boards of several organizations, including the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the Laurens County Community Foundation Board.

Jones holds a bachelor's degree from Wofford College, as well as a master's degree in education from Converse College and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Clemson University. 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here