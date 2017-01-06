Jones accepts new Commerce role

S.C. Department of Commerce announces new Senior Program Director

Position will coordinate the growth of the agency's Existing Industry program

The S.C. Department of Commerce announced that Dr. Cynthia Jones of Clinton will serve as a senior program director for the agency's Existing Industry program.

Jones will oversee the day-to-day operation of the program, including the coordination of efforts to expand the agency's reach to existing companies and sectors.

Prior to accepting this new role, Jones served South Carolina's Upper Savannah region as one of S.C. Commerce's regional workforce advisors, connecting the local education and business communities.

An experienced business development professional, she has volunteered on the boards of several organizations, including the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the Laurens County Community Foundation Board.

Jones holds a bachelor's degree from Wofford College, as well as a master's degree in education from Converse College and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Clemson University.