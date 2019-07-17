Joining Academy of Music Faculty

New Violin and Guitar Instructors at Laurens County Academy of Music.

New instructors Dr. Essena Setaro, violin, and Luke Nolan, guitar, will be joining the faculty of the Laurens County Academy of Music at Presbyterian College this fall.

The LCAM offers private music lessons to the Laurens County Community in a variety of instruments as well as voice from highly qualified instructors at reasonable rates.

Violinist Essena Setaro enjoys a varied career as an orchestral musician, chamber musician, and educator. She performs with the Greenville, Asheville, Augusta, and Charleston Symphonies and often serves as Acting Associate Concertmaster and Acting Principal Second of the Hilton Head Symphony. Dr. Setaro has also been a member of the Woodstock Chamber Orchestra, Hillman Opera, and Fredonia Chamber Players in NY, was Senior Associate Concertmaster of the SC Philharmonic for four seasons, and has served as Guest Concertmaster of several ensembles including the Long Bay and Hendersonville Symphonies.

Festival appearances include full fellowships at the Aspen Music Festival and the Brevard Music Center where she was student Associate Concertmaster of BMCO under David Effron. In 2010, Dr. Setaro was chosen to serve as Associate Concertmaster of the Castleton Festival Orchestra under the baton of renowned conductor Lorin Maazel. As a member of the Armoni Quartet, Dr. Setaro worked closely with William Preucil, David Salness, and members of the Miami Quartet at the Brevard Music Center. She also performed on both viola and violin in the USC Graduate String Quartet and with numerous other chamber ensembles.

A passionately devoted teacher, Dr. Setaro has taught privately since 2002 and was formerly an instructor at Bard College, Dutchess Community College, Stringendo Orchestra School, and Columbia International University. Dr. Setaro had the honor of serving as Dr. William Terwilliger’s Teaching Assistant at USC for five years and is an active member of the American String Teachers Association.

She will be joining the PC music faculty as well as the LCAM faculty this fall.

Dr. Setaro earned her B.M. from SUNY Fredonia where she studied with Dr. Cornelius Dufallo and Dr. David Rudge. She pursued graduate studies at University of Maryland where she was coached by members of the Guarneri Quartet, studied viola with Michael Tree and Katherine Murdock, and violin with James Stern, Arnold Steinhardt, and John Dalley. Dr. Setaro received both her M.M. and D.M.A. in Violin Performance from USC as a student of Dr. William Terwilliger. Further study was with David Russell at his Mountaintop Mastercourse in Keene, NY and with Connie Heard and Sylvia Rosenberg at the Aspen Music Festival.

Dr. Setaro is an avid performer of new music, especially works inspired by folk music from around the world. She is especially fascinated by East European fiddle, Roma (Gypsy) music, and Klezmer. Her dissertation Solo Violin Works Influenced by Romanian Lăutari Music is available through ProQuest and she has designed and performed several innovative multimedia recitals based on her research.

Luke Nolan received his bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University under Matthew Slotkin, and his master’s degree from the University of South Carolina under Christopher Berg.

At Bloomsburg, he received the School of Music’s Award for Outstanding Performance. He is currently pursuing a DMA in classical guitar performance at the University of South Carolina.

As a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, Luke teaches individual lessons to undergraduate students enrolled at the university. He lectures and performs as a soloist, namely in a performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Major, RV 93 with the University of South Carolina Campus Orchestra conducted by Nisan Ak. Luke teaches a variety of guitar styles, including classical, contemporary acoustic, and electric.

For information on all teachers and music lessons available through the Laurens County Academy of Music at PC, see the website at www.presby.edu/music/academy, or contact Ms. Tacy Fleury at tgfleury@presby.edu or 864-833-7144.