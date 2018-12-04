A Jobs Fair for Everyone

Laurens County companies partnering to host job fair

Event is for local students and residents Thursday, April 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Technical College Higher Education Center

LAURENS COUNTY- Laurens County residents are invited to attend a job fair hosted at the Piedmont Technical College campus at the Higher Education Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24.

This will be the 3rd year a spring job fair has been held in Laurens County; however, in the past it has been strictly for soon-to-be graduating high school students that were interested in going straight into the workforce.

“This year, we wanted to change the format to maximize the time employers take out of their days to attend this type of event,” said Matt Wiggins, Regional Workforce Advisor for the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The fair will still have dedicated time for high school students, however, will also be open to Piedmont Tech students, USC Union Laurens students, and the public at large.

The group of high school students who can now attend has also been broadened to include any students who expect to stay in the county after graduation, even if they plan to attend college. This will allow more students exposure to tuition assistance programs offered by many of the companies attending the job fair, which are often underutilized.

“We want our graduates to be able to take advantage of the incentives through our employer base to further their education,” indicated Lynn Finley, Assistant Director of the Laurens County Development Corporation. “This will increase their pay, while also improving their value to our companies. It is a win, win if utilized.”

In an effort to prepare high school students for this opportunity in front of potential future employers, both Laurens High School and Clinton High School have been working with students on resumes, first impression training and presentation skills.

“We want to do our best to set our students up for success,” said Regina Childers, Director of Guidance at Laurens High School.

Each high school has also hosted employer panels in which human resources professionals from various companies attending the fair spoke to students about how to properly approach the job fair and future employment.

Clinton High School Work Based Learning Coordinator, Catherine Smith said, “The employer panel was one of the most eye-opening things our students have been a part of this year. It was great for them to hear directly from people who live this every day.”

The Piedmont Technical College campus at Laurens County Higher Education Center is located at 663 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton.

Job fair candidates are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Should resume assistance be needed for residents prior to the job fair, candidates should visit the SCWorks Center located at 1029 W. Main St., Laurens.

This Job Fair is a collaborative effort between the Laurens County Development Corporation, The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Upper Savannah SC Works, The Western Piedmont Education Consortium, The South Carolina Department of Commerce, Piedmont Technical College, Laurens High School, and Clinton High School.