Joanna woman is killed

UPDATE, FELONY DUI: GREENVILLE COUNTY — A 72-year-old woman from Joanna was killed when an SUV driven by a 19-year-old hit her car on Interstate 385, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Abriella Nicole Reeden, 19, of Piedmont on Monday was charged.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. at the Fairview Street exit near Fountain Inn. Troopers said a 19-year-old was driving south in the northbound lane of I-385 and hit the victim’s car head-on.

The victim, from Laurens, was wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside her car, according to troopers. The victim -Geraldine Overstreet Bailey of Browning Avenue, Joanna - died at the scene, troopers said. She was trapped in her vehicle and cause of death was blunt force trauma to the pelvis. The northbound lanes on the interstate were closed for more than four hours while the crash was being investigated.

Redden was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death, a report said.