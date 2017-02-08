Joanna man is missing

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office statement: On July 29, The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at Hawkins Circle in Joanna in reference to a missing person.

A family member reported that he last saw Gregory McSwain Morgan about 9 days prior to reporting him missing. At this time, his clothing description is unknown. We ask that anyone with information into the whereabouts of Gregory Morgan please call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Gregory McSwain Morgan is described as a white male, 5’10 hgt., and 200 lbs. Investigators are currently following incoming leads at this time.