James Buckland presents recital Thursday, March 30

Recital Thursday: Dr James Buckland will perform a faculty recital at Edmunds Hall on the Presbyterian College campus Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 pm. The program will consist of works by Giuliani, Coste, and Paganini. Buckland will be performing on a guitar he built as a reproduction of a Carlo Guadagnini guitar from 1812. Strung with original gut strings and tuned acoordig to historical practice, this closely matches the original style of the compositions. The recital is free and open to the public.