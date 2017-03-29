Home / Breaking News / James Buckland presents recital Thursday, March 30

James Buckland presents recital Thursday, March 30

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 1:41pm Larry Franklin

Recital Thursday: Dr James Buckland will perform a faculty recital at Edmunds Hall on the Presbyterian College campus Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 pm. The program will consist of works by Giuliani, Coste, and Paganini. Buckland will be performing on a guitar he built as a reproduction of a Carlo Guadagnini guitar from 1812.  Strung with original gut strings and tuned acoordig to historical practice, this closely matches the original style of the compositions.  The recital is free and open to the public.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here