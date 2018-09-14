Jailer is charged

An officer of the Johnson Detention Center has been arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence, a report said.

A detention officer at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with domestic violence, second degree, and kidnapping.

Austin Burnette of Bradley, a small Greenwood County community between Greenwood and McCormick, had been employed by the LCSO since Aug. 13.

On Sept. 11, the LCSO was dispatched to 4989 Poplar Springs Rd. regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon investigating this incident, Deputies found that Burnette held the victim against her will and assaulted her in the presence of a minor child.

Burnette was transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked on these charges.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated and will not be covered up,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I uphold my employees to the highest standard of professionalism, on and off duty, and strive to be transparent to the public which we serve.”

Austin Dakota Burnette age 21 of 2217 County Line Rd. Bradley was booked Tuesday into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with kidnapping and domestic violence 2nd degree.

Warrants allege that on September 11th Burnette did kidnap a victim by not allowing her to leave the residence after they were involved in a physical altercation. The victim attempted to leave the residence multiple time but Burnette physically prevented her from doing so. Also tha Burnette did commit the crime of domestic violence 2nd in that he inflicted moderate bodily injury or actions were accomplished by means likely to result in moderate bodily injury by pushing the victim and hitting her on the right side of her face with a closed fist. He also choked the victim to the point of making her gag with the assault taking place in the presence of their three week old daughter.

Bond was denied on all charges and Austin Dakota Burnette remains in the detention center.