Jailer is arrested, charged with illegal sex

Authorities have identified Stephanie Nelson, a former Johnson Detention Center jailer, as a suspect in the alleged crime of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Sheriff Don Reynolds,whose office manages the jail, said in a statement, "The public should know that I am holding each of these deputies responsible for their actions. I will not tolerate criminal behavior from anyone, especially our own deputies. This county is as good for one person as it is for another, especially those that we entrust to uphold ethics, standards and professional practices."

Survelliance video led officials at the jail to suspect criminal behavior, a report said, as the "patterns of movement" of the inmate and the jailer became suspicious. A criminal investigation was launched, and a warrant obtained. Nelson was arrested, charged and terminated from employment, a report said. The arrest was made today, and she was held pending a bond hearing.

The investigation was conducted this week, a report said.