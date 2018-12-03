Jacks receives the Miss CHS crown

Miss Clinton High School Crowned

Miss Calleigh Jacks was crowned the first ever Miss Clinton High School in the March 10th pageant at Clinton High.

Miss Jacks is a junior cheerleader, member of NHS, Beta Club, and the CAT program. Calleigh is the daughter of Alisha Leigh Jacks.

Her court includes: Kaley Bridgeman, Miss Freshman; Savannah Moates, Miss Sophomore; Anna Claire Pitts, Miss Junior; Elizabeth Jones, Miss Senior; Elizabeth Childress, Miss Congeniality; and Kailey Suber, Most Photogenic and People's Choice Award Winner.

All proceeds from the pageant benefited the March of Dimes in Laurens County.

The judges were treated to dinner by Fatz of Clinton. - Photo provided