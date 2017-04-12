It's A RED Out!

CLINTON MIDDLE AT BASKETBALL: Good morning everyone, Tomorrow night (Dec. 5) at the Clinton High School basketball games, it will be Clinton Middle Night, and it is a RED out!!

We will be announcing to all CHS students that CMS students are welcome to join the students in the student section and learn what it is like to be a CHS student in our basketball student section!!

All CMS students will get in free at tomorrow night's game, and I will be getting passes to you to hand out to all students. The students must have those passes with them at the gate, or they will have to pay to enter.

CMS Teachers, Students, and all Staff come join us tomorrow night and cheer on the basketball team as they take on Emerald at CHS .... JV boys start at 5, Varsity girls start at 6, and Varsity boys start around 7:30.

CHS Teachers and Staff: Encourage your teams, clubs, and other organizations to come to the game and pair up with CMS students to show them what its like to be a Red Devil!!!

EVERYONE WEAR RED!!!!! -- CHS Athletics