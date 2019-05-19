It's Hot. We Survived

PHOTOS: As a King BMX rider warms up, Clinton Canopy members are hard at work, on Saturday during Rhythm on the Rails.

Rhythm on the Rails - Clinton's annual, spring tribute to our status as a major railroad junction point - survived a 91-degree Saturday to wrap-up a successful two-day festival. Clinton Canopy's project was to install plants donated by people in the community in the alley between Musgrove and North Broad streets.

Performers Friday were Lisa DeNovo, Pam Taylor and the Flying V's, and April B & The Cool. Food vendors on Main St., and retail & craft vendors on Broad St. got Saturday off to a good start, followed by The Panjammers of Clinton Elementary School. Other Saturday performers were Tyler Pearson, Rockin' Randall, Caution Blind Driver, Pantasia Steel Band, Parker Ford and Lee Roy Parnell. This was the CNNGA Presents Rhythm on the Rails, Clinton, South Carolina - coordinated by Main Street Clinton and the City of Clinton with their sponsors.

ROTR sponsors for 2019, in addition to CNNGA (Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority - main stage), are Founders Credit Union, State Farm, CEDC (Clinton Economic Development Corporation,), LCWSC (Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission), Presbyterian College - Bob & Phyllis Staton, Allstate, LEC (Laurens Electric Co-op), Thomas and Hutton, and Carolina Auto Sales. Kerby's Kritters provided the petting zoo.

BBQ: Gettin Piggy w It - 4th; Chick a Pig a Moo - 3rd; Smoky D's - 2nd; Hey Good Buddy - 1st - pulled pork;

Blowin Smoke - 4th; Blind Swine - 3rd; Ultimate Tailgaters - 2nd; Chick a Pig a Moo - 1st - ribs;

Back Draft BBQ - 4th; Hey Good Buddy - 3rd; Blowin Smoke - 2nd; Butts are Us - 1st - brisket;

Hey Good Buddy - 2nd; Blowin Smoke BBQ - 1st - Reserve Champion.

Smokin' on the Rails sponsored by Self Regional; supported by Southern BBQ Network.