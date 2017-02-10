It's a BLAST at Whitten Center!

Fall Fireworks coming to Whitten Center this Friday

Once again, the SCDDSN Whitten Center facility is inviting the Laurens County and surrounding areas to enjoy a fall fireworks show Friday, October 6, at 8:30 p.m.

“For those who aren’t traveling for an out of town football game or weekend plans, we’d love to have families and friends stop by to enjoy the fireworks,” states Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development. “It’s a local fun event for all ages to share! Our residents always love the show and the visitors.”

The residents of Whitten Center gather outside to view the quick action-packed show.

This year Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics of Lexington will be facilitating the outdoor display at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6th.

The fall fireworks show is held in the center of the facility and parking areas are available throughout Whitten Center.

To get information the show or on getting involved at Whitten Center, please contact Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development, at 864.938.3407 or tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov.