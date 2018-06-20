It's always a long day for those battling Alzheimer's

BEAT THE HEAT TIL 5 TODAY: Alzheimer’s research will benefit from The Longest Day w-PDF Schedule Attached

The Longest Day fund-raising program will be Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community in Clinton.

Activities are free to the public, and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association for research and families support. It’s called “The Longest Day” because June 21 is the longest day of the year, and because families dealing with Alzheimer’s get little relief from their “long days” of helping their affected loved ones.

This Thursday’s activities will conclude with a balloon release in honor or memory of loved ones. Balloons are $1 each, and orders should be placed by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (Bailey Manor, 864-833-3425).

Event organizers also are taking orders for lunch - buy two meals, save one for supper, hot dog/BBq plates for $5 each, come by and pick-up, or delivery is available in the Clinton area.

An expanded Kids’ Zone is planned, and donations are asked for each activity to include art class, rocking, cash prize, ice cream and family movies. Dunking booth will be available on-site.

Volunteer to help at any time. This is the Alzheimer’s Association fund-raiser for Laurens County.

(More info: www.alz.org/thelongestday)