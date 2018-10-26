It was early

UPDATE: Day break crew right now at Clinton high school. Breast cancer awareness, cheerleaders and band coming up as WSPA TV crew checks out the Red Devils for Rise & Shine. Tennis, WPCC and Food Service Award coming up in the next hour. CHS is fueled by Chik fil A. That's a wrap with old school dance moves. Thanks, WSPA. Remember, trunk or treat tonight and varsity football - Beat Woodruff!

This was a 4:45 - 8:30 am rally for Clinton High School - a second time around for the Red Devils in the early morning spotlight. Highlights of the rally: Official Welcome, JROTC push-up board, Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness, October; HOSA Week information, Varsity and JV Cheerleaders, Band, Middle School (region tournament champion), JV and Varsity Volleyball, Cross-country girls and boys (boys are region champion), Tennis (2nd place in region, advance to 2nd round of state playoffs), Food Service SC Department of Education Award, Senior Student Athletes - all sports, band, cheer; Superintendent interview, all-students pep rally and Seniors perform dance portion of winning skit; Close Out the Show - Everyone.