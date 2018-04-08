It is time for football

PHOTO GALLERY: The Red Devils and Mustangs tangled Friday in a rare morning scrimmage to beat the summer rains.

The first scrimmage of the 2018 football season was held at the Clinton High practice field, instead of Wilder Stadium. Clinton's next scrimmages are: Aug. 7, home v Ninety Six, 6-8:30 pm; Aug. 9 @ Woodruff - Clinton v Blue Ridget, 5-9 pm; Aug. 10 Clinton Jamboree, 7-10 pm, CHS v Brookland Cayce and Saluda v Woodruff; and Jamboree Aug. 17 @ Palmetto, game time to be announced - nearly all of Clinton's non-conference, regular season opponents will appear in this scrimmage. Meet the Red Devils will be Aug. 21 - the season-opener is Aug. 24 at home against Laurens. Season tickets are available for sale now.

Clinton Head Coach Andrew Webb said of the first scrimmage, "We gotta get better." The Red Devils will be back on the practice field Monday to examine and iron out mistakes from the Midland Valley scrimmage, he said. Webb singled out the play of freshman Davis Wilson, who had a touchdown catch against the Midland Valley secondary.