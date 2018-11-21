It Is Rivalry Weekend

THE BIG GAME THIS WEEKEND: Carolina and Clemson representatives on Friday decided not to make predictions about this Saturday’s Gamecocks-Tigers football rivalry game.

At the final Touchdown Club luncheon of the regular season, Langston Moore and Willie McCorvey instead talking about the lessons of football.

The USC Football sideline reporter, Moore talked about the habits of losers – making blame and excuses. He told the players representing Clinton High and Laurens District High School to recognize and take on the habit of winners.

“Don’t do the things that losers do,” Moore said. “Can you take the lessons you learned in football and apply them to the next part of your life. You need to adopt the attitude of WIN – What’s Important Now.”

The power of “choice is the super power we all have,” Moore said. “You guys are here because you are successful. You are successful because you made elite choices. I always say, the successful man is the average man focused.”

Moore said football, despite its dangers, needs to stay in American culture because without it, it will be difficult to teach the lessons of successful living, like focus and teamwork.

McCorvey has had “a front row seat” for Clemson’s success from the 1980s from the Danny Ford national championship team to the 2010s Dabo Swinney national championship team. McCorvey and Swinney grew up on the same road in Alabama, and Swinney calls McCorvey “more than my coach, he’s my father, my mentor … my national security adviser.”

McCorvey gave Swinney a scholarship at Alabama, and through a long road of coaching and twice surviving cancer, McCorvey made his way to Clemson under Ford, and then back again working with Swinney. McCorvey has spent 52 years as a football player and coach, and a lifetime member of the Football Coaches’ Association.

“By the grace of God, I am here today,” McCorvey said. “Because of Him, I am very grateful.”

His dad was his principal for 12 years of school, and “that was tough,” McCorvey said. “My dad always said, ‘don’t work to make a living, work to impact a life.’”

To coach, “you’ve got to be able to teach, you can’t be successful without teamwork, you have to be a critical thinker, and above all you’ve got to have confidence,” McCorvey said.

“Our job should always be about the players. Teaching them integrity and keeping the game of football strong,” McCorvey said. “If you don’t want to teach integrity and doing things the right way, you’re in the wrong profession. I’ve been truly blessed to have chosen this profession, and I hope I can stay in it for a long time. Somebody asked me when I was going to retire, I’ve never seen anything about retirement in the Bible. These young guys right here, they keep me going. The coaches here can attest to that – it’s all about them.”

The 2018 Laurens County Touchdown Club Banquet will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. at The Ridge, Laurens. Guest speaker will be Tobi Antigha, former player, Presbyterian College, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Canadian Football League. Individual tickets are $15, available at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, meal by Lee’s Barbecue.