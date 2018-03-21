It Is Elections Season Again

Clinton High voter registration -- Together with students participating in the Presbyterian College intern program, The Laurens County Board of Voter Registration & Elections sponsored a Voter Registration Drive last week at Clinton High School.

Students who will be 18 years of age by election day, November 6, 2018, were given the opportunity to register to vote. Several students also applied to become Elections Day Poll Workers. Each year, CHS encourages students to become involved. “We would like to thank Mrs. Sallie Wiggins and the staff at CHS for continued support of our student Voter Registration Drives.” said Lynne West, director of elections. “The 2018 drive was a huge success. We are grateful to the Red Devils. They never disappoint.” Candidate filing begins Friday, March 16, at noon in the Registration & Elections office, on the Square in Laurens. Pictured (seated from left) are Stephen Osu of Presbyterian College and William Adair, chairman of the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration & Elections, staffing the VR table at CHS. - Photo provided

CONGRESSIONAL FILINGS:

Congressman Jeff Duncan files for re-election for Third Congressional District

Laurens - South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC-Laurens County) filed for re-election on Friday, at the South Carolina Elections Commission Headquarters in Columbia.

In a statement, Duncan said, "Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic turnaround in our country. Jobs are being created, tax reform is letting people keep more of their hard earned money and making the United States more competitive abroad, our military is being rebuilt, government regulations are being cut, and our immigration laws are finally being enforced.

“We've come a long way in a short period of time, but we still have a long way to go. It's important that we have representatives in Washington who will work with President Trump to Keep Making America Great! That is why I filed today to run for re-election to Congress.

“I have been humbled by the trust the people of the Third District have placed in me over the past several years to be their voice in Washington. I hope to continue to fight on their behalf for limited government, free markets, and individual liberties, and do everything possible to build on the progress we have made over the past year."

Geren Formally Files for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District

COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, Mary Geren, continued her campaign Friday by formally filing with the South Carolina Election Commission.

“I started this campaign 11 months ago because we need a congresswoman who will represent the hardworking people of the 3rd District,” Geren said. “During my time meeting thousands of residents from across the district, I’ve learned that this campaign is even more important than I originally thought.

“I grew up in poverty, I worked my way through college (the first in my family), and my husband and I work middle-class jobs to provide for our family -- we’re just like many of the families I’ve met. I’ve learned that while we all keep fighting, we don’t have a fighter in Washington, D.C. Instead, Jeff Duncan is in Washington fighting for his extremist, lobbyist friends. He isn’t advocating for the working families of our district. He isn’t advocating to ensure our kids’ safety or to provide them with affordable, quality education. He isn’t fighting to keep our healthcare costs down. He isn’t fighting to build an infrastructure of clean energy alternatives but instead advocates for irresponsible offshore drilling on our South Carolina coast. He just isn’t fighting.

“We need a fighter in Washington,” Geren continued. “We need someone who knows what it’s like to fear balancing the checkbook because regardless of how hard he or she has worked, ends just don’t meet. We need someone fighting to create a business environment that allows growth and hiring to occur across the 3rd District. We need someone fighting to keep our communities and schools safe. I have been fighting my entire life, and I’m here to fight for the good people of the 3rd and look forward to bringing honor, decency, and sanity back to Washington.”

A resident of Anderson, Geren is a wife and mother. Both of her children have attended publicly funded schools. She is a member of Newspring Church in Anderson, a Clemson University graduate, and an educator at Tri-County Technical College.