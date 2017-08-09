Irma aims at Georgia

IRMA TRACKING WEST: Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials Announce Preparations for Hurricane Irma

Governor Issues Executive Order Evacuating Hospitals, Nursing Homes

COLUMBIA - Governor Henry McMaster, in a media briefing with state emergency response officials, provided an update on the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Carolina and announced preparation plans put in place by executive order to reduce the risk of life-threatening situations arising, should the storm directly affect the state.

On Thursday, the governor issued Executive Order 2017-23, ordering the evacuation of all healthcare facilities, to include hospitals and nursing homes in specific coastal counties. Facilities in the following counties and evacuation zones will begin evacuation:

Beaufort, all zones

Charleston, zones A,B,C

Dorchester, zones B,D,E,F

Berkeley, zones B,G

Colleton, zones A,B

Jasper, zones A,B

Georgetown, zones A,B

Horry, zones A,B

For a full listing of evacuation zones, visit EMD's website.

Additionally, the governor issued Executive Order 2017-22, ordering all dam owners throughout the state to evaluate and assess current water levels to determine whether levels can be safely lowered to accommodate anticipated rises in water level.

The governor's order directly asks dam owners to coordinate with property owners downstream to minimize additional damage and authorizes the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to act as necessary to protect life and property as the state prepares for the storm. DHEC is available to assist in assessing water levels at 803-898-1939.

Team South Carolina Irma preparation by the numbers:

2,370 public and private dams in South Carolina to begin lowering water levels if necessary to accommodate heavy rainfall

2,358 State and local law enforcement officers on duty for potential evacuation

Available on duty South Carolina National Guard: Thursday - 800 Sunday - 2,500 Tuesday - 5,000

200 Red Cross shelters if needed

2,900 Department of Social Services and Red Cross personnel available

1,200 South Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance personnel working evacuation routes.