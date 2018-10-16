Involuntary manslaughter is charged

Manslaughter Charge Alleges Providing Fentanyl

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - WLBG on-line

The death, earlier this year, of someone who had taken the drug, Fentanyl, is cited in the arrest of a man yesterday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Quinton Lashawn Watts of 214 Lurey Street, Laurens is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for allegedly providing the drug on May 8th.

The Involuntary Manslaughter warrant accuses Watts of criminal negligence and a reckless disregard for the safety of others by distributing, dispensing or delivering a substance containing Fentanyl to Dan Bailey Gillespie, which ultimately contributed to the death of Mr. Gillespie.

Watts is also charged with three counts of Distributing a Schedule II Controlled Substance for allegedly selling Fentanyl to confidential informants working undercover with the Laurens County Sheriff’s office. These drug sales allegedly occurred September 14th, September 19th and October 3rd.

Another warrant charges Watts with Distribution in Proximity for the September 19th sale, citing it was within a half mile of Ford Elementary school.

Quinton Lashawn Watts was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on the five charges.