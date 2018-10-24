An invitation to those who served

CHS JROTC welcomes veterans

Veterans, we welcome you all to be honored at the Clinton HIgh JROTC Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held in the main gym of Clinton High School on November 9, at 9 a.m. We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary and, more importantly, honoring our veterans. Since we are celebrating our 25th anniversary, we will be welcoming all community members that served as a JROTC cadet while at Clinton High. We hope you all will attend to see how the program has grown. Also, all veterans are invited to the JROTC room after the ceremony for snacks and beverages.

Veterans Day in Joanna

The Joanna Veterans Day Program, sponsored by Coalition for a Better Joanna, will be Saturday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in Joanna Veterans Memorial Park. Everyone is invited.

By Brett Loftis

For the last six years, MAJ (R) Joe Benson has been over the JROTC program at Clinton High School. The program has accomplished many special feats until Benson. However, he says none of this is attributed to him, but to the special students that he has in the program.

After serving in the military for twenty plus years, attending both Campbell and Liberty University, and flying helicopters for the Army, Joe Benson was ready to put his Masters degree in education into action. So, in August 2013, Benson began his career as a teacher at Clinton High School. He was the SAI, Senior Army Instructor, over a JROTC program that had been in the top ten percent of the nation’s top programs since its founding. He wanted to continue the program’s success, but knew that he that he could only do so much. Major Benson would lead his students, but knew that they were the people that could take JROTC to new heights, and they did. Since 2016, senior JROTC cadets have amassed over $2 million in scholarship offers. Major Benson has former cadets at many colleges and universities all over South Carolina including USC, Clemson, Presbyterian College, USC Union, USC Upstate, Furman, SC State, Piedmont Tech, Newberry, Anderson, Greenville Tech, and Lander. Most of the former cadets at these colleges are on partial or full scholarships. Benson also has students that have been enlisting in the military. In the last six months, six current or former cadets from Clinton High School have joined the military. There are also former Clinton High cadets stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Washington State. These former students are achieving greatness after high school, but the students still active in the program at CHS are doing a lot for the JROTC program and the community of Clinton.

Every year, JROTC does a fundraiser so they can offset the costs for their annual military ball, a scholarship for one college bound senior, and field trips. This past summer, Major Benson had a meeting with his cadet leadership to see what kind of fundraiser they wanted to do, and they came up with the idea of shaving the heads of leadership. Therefore, if the cadets could raise $1,000 in two weeks, they could shave Benson’s head and SFC (R) Adams’s mustache. After a slow start, Benson started a counter fund, and if he reached $1,000 before the students did, he would not have to shave his head. However, when the cadets cracked $1,049, Benson was only at $969. Therefore, his head along with Adams’s mustache was shaved. Cadet Presley Baker brought in the most money, so she and Rina Patel shaved Major Benson’s head. Cadet Junior Contreras, who brought in the third most funds, received the honor of shaving off Sargent Adams’s mustache.

JROTC has more fundraisers and events coming up. On Friday, November 9th, the Veteran’s Day ceremony will be held at CHS, along with a celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the JROTC program at Clinton High. The founder of the program, LTC (R) Joel Rexford, will be the speaker at the event. After Veteran’s Day, the annual JROTC toy drive will begin. Every year, this toy drive helps give children in Clinton toys for Christmas. JROTC, along with the YMCA and the Clinton Police Department, raised over 600 toys last year. This was able to give 200 children in Clinton presents for Christmas.

JROTC is not only a program that turns young people into good students, but a program that turns good students into successful leaders in the World.