An Investment in Literacy & People

A Vision: A new library, a renovated library, and a regional library - all are needed, director says

Laurens County Library Director Ann Szypulski knows Clinton has a need. But she’s not content to stop there.

If Laurens County in 2020 is going to vote on a Capital Projects Sales Tax - and that is not yet a “given” - she is going to have three projects almost design-ready to propose to a panel selecting projects and to the voters. Those three are:

-Clinton Regional Library, 15,081 sq ft;

-Laurens County Library, remodel and update;

-Gray Court/Hickory Tavern Regional Library. - 2,548 Laurens County residents have active Greenville County Library Cards.

“As a rule of thumb, if a community can support a supermarket, they need a branch library. A branch library could be the next block in building a successful economic and service center in the Gray Court/Hickory Tavern area,” Szypulski told the Laurens County Council on Feb. 26.

She was invited to speak by County Administrator Jon Caime, who is leading the council in a Vision 2040 exercise. Caime said he wants all the projects presented in recent weeks to the council done by 2030. “Some people have told me to slow down,” he said. “I’ve extended it out to 2040, that’s me slowing down.”

Clinton’s current library sits beside Fred’s. It’s one big room, it’s functional but not modern. Certainly, it’s not the Greenwood Library - when they moved to new building, the Greenwood Library gave their building to the Veteran’s Administration. Szypulski conceded a Clinton Library is a front-burner project; however, she said, the Laurens Library needs new heating and air, front entrance remodel, power and technology, new lighting, restroom remodel, and windows replacement. This library will be 30-years-old this fall.

Szypulski said she could work with the Laurens Library being where it is and a new Clinton Library being anywhere. It’s more important to her what’s going on inside the building. She said, “A new Laurens County branch library in Clinton would not just serve the city but the 22,000 citizens in the School District 56 area. I envision it as an attractive space that families and individuals will want to visit and spend time in. The building would reflect the community and would be a place that people would be proud of and eager to show off.”

Money is the stumbling block.

“I believe in telling people the truth. I don’t know where the money would come from except taxes,” Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood said.

He listed some of the other buildings that Laurens County needs, and Szypulski said, “These are places ordinary citizens would not just walk in,” unlike a library.

“I don’t want to promise you we can build a library in Clinton when I don’t know where the money would come from,” Wood said.

“Thank you,” council member Jeffery Carroll said to Szypulski. “You have passion, and a vision.”

“Any time you invest in your people, you invest in your community,” council member Diane Anderson said.

To the end of “finding the money,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts set a date - March 26 - when each council member will be called on to vote on sending a Capital Projects Sales Tax to the Laurens County voters.

Caime said Laurens County is on par with Greenwood County in terms of tourist dollars generated; however, “over there, every one of those tourists leave a penny behind; here, they don’t.”

Those “pennies” add up. Already, Laurens County residents “leak out” $153,208,451 eating out in Greenville and Greenwood counties; and, in Laurens County, if just 1 cent was taxed on each 1 dollar spent now, over 8 years, the county would collect $12,256,676. That figure does not take into account future retail and restaurant growth.

At the end of 8 years, if the voters want to continue the tax, they vote for it again. If they don’t, the tax is not proposed for a renewal vote or, if it is, the voters can turn it down.

Conventional wisdom holds, the best way to pass tax like this is to make sure every area of the county “gets something”.

Already the council has seen plans for a career center between Laurens and Clinton, an agriculture arena near Laurens, a safe swimming spot on Lake Greenwood, and a renovated historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Now they have seen three libraries. The tax also could build a new EMS - 911 - Emergency Management headquarters, and perhaps address shortcomings at the Law Enforcement Center.

Laurens County cannot do these projects without it.

Sometime this year, the county will float a $4 million bond; that money will re-roof and replace HVAC at Hillcrest Square and stabilize the rotting condition of the historic courthouse. Then, the county’s bonding capacity is maxed out (until 2023 when detention center bonds are retired).

That bonding capacity limit was put in place by the state legislature in exchange for an agreement that the state would give part of its money back to local governments.

That went pretty well until 2008. Since then, the legally required amount coming back to counties and cities rarely has been reached.

Right now, Laurens County’s law-required, state-funding shortfall is $1 million a year. In large counties, it’s much, much more.

Because it has “lost” $1 million a year, Laurens County has deferred maintenance. Now the county has $100 million in capital needs - and because of state restrictions, no way to fund them.

A Capital Projects Sales Tax would place an additional 1 cent tax on each $1 spent in the county. Visitors would pay it, just like residents; but, Caime said, visitors rarely use all the county services on which residents have come to rely.

Caime said, “39,000 vehicles per day come through Laurens County, they would be helping to pay for our services.”

Chairman Pitts said, “We do represent 10,000 people each, about 70,000 total. We have to authorize the ability to put this on the 2020 ballot. We need to talk to our people and decide - the second meeting in March.”