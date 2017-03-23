Investigate - Cooperate

Criminals don’t know boundaries. They aren’t bound by jurisdiction, and “turf-protection.” They will use the fact that separate law enforcement agencies in separate towns investigate crimes separately.

The police of Clinton and Laurens, and investigators of the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office are changing that. Last Wednesday, representatives took the first step in organizing a task force that will set up and run a war room when there is a major crime affecting local citizens.

Announcing the Criminal Investigations Division, Laurens Police Major Chrissie Cofeld said, “This division will meet monthly to discuss criminal investigations going on in each jurisdiction. They will conduct case reviews to define trends in criminal activity, provide case feedback and offer additional investigation tips, The solicitors office will review cases each agency is working on and will provide pointers, tips, as well as prosecution possibilities.

“We believe that each agency working together will help improve criminal investigations throughout the county.”

It’s a collaboration that goes on now. This makes it more formal, organizers say.

They are making plans for the “all hands on deck” kind of crimes and investigations, when the Laurens Police Department or the Clinton Department of Public Safety would house a war room. Senior officers and prosecutors would be working there, taking real-time investigation information for on-site officers.

While an officer is gathering witness statements, for instance, someone in the war room can be applying for warrants, or transcribing notes. The prosecutors want all the evidence documentation they can get when taking a matter to court.

Defense attorneys talk to each other through a file server that police cannot have access to. Criminal Investigations Division organizers believe it is important that they, also, have tightly-held, in-house communications.

Prosecutors see trends in how defense attorneys present cases, and can advise police officers about what is needed for a successful prosecution.

Since Clinton and Laurens are in such close proximity, officers know many of the same suspects and witnesses. A person being investigated might open up to one officer, and not another.

Sometimes, just “a different pair of eyes” can provide valuable assistance in investigations. How to deal with search warrants, especially in the tricky areas of cellphone investigations, can be an area of discussion and education for officers.

A cellphone search warrant developed by the Clinton Department of Public Safety is being used as a template for these investigations in Clinton and Laurens.

The officers during last Wednesday’s initial meeting of the Criminal Investigations Division went over some pending cases. (News media coverage was not allowed during this portion of the meeting).

The Criminal Investigations Division also can be asset for outside agencies. If a band of thieves is hitting pawn shops or gun shops here and elsewhere in the state, the investigators can compare notes, develop patterns and, perhaps, predict where the next robberies could happen. After all, “crooks don’t care about jurisdictional lines,” division organizers say.