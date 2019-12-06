Invest Time in Your Community

TONIGHT - Ten at the Top to Hold Community Investment Workshop in Laurens.

Greenville — Ten at the Top (TATT) invites members of the Laurens County community to participate in a community workshop focused on Cultivating Community Investment. The workshop will be held on June 13 at 6 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens.

The workshop is the first of 10 county workshops TATT is holding across the Upstate in 2019 as part of the 10th Anniversary year for the organization.

“We are excited to be holding our first anniversary county workshop in Laurens County,” said Ten at the Top Executive Director Dean Hybl. “The purpose of these workshops is to help a community learn about ideas and resources that can help them address a specific need within their community.

“Cultivating a culture that invests in the local community is a challenge faced by most communities. We are fortunate that several Upstate communities have done a great job addressing their local needs and we are pleased to have some of those leaders able to share their ideas with leaders in Laurens County,” Hybl said.

During the workshop, Allen Smith, President and CEO of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, will share how Spartanburg has created a community culture that is investing in a wide range of initiatives that are helping to grow the physical infrastructure and the social capital within the Spartanburg community.

Also participating in the program will be Greenwood County Council Member Theo Lane, Greenville area Community Volunteer Lisa Stevens, and Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Angelle LaBorde.

In addition, leaders from within Laurens County will share some potential ideas and opportunities for cultivating community investment within Laurens County.

Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, says, “We look forward to hearing from other leadership in our region and coming out of this meeting with new knowledge, shared through their experiences, giving all attendees opportunities to explore future possibilities.”

The Laurens County Workshop is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested. Light refreshments will be served. You can learn more about the workshop and register at www.tenatthetop.org