An Internal Investigation

County credit cards audit finds no fraud, but “sloppy” bookkeeping

Acknowledging “weaknesses” and “sloppy paperwork,” but denying fraud, Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime outlined policy and practice changes for county credit card-holders, at the Sept. 25 Laurens County Council meeting.

“There is no evidence of fraud,” said Caime, after a review of 40,000 documents.

“Fraud never crossed my mind,” council member Dianne Anderson said, “but we do need to be accountable.”

Council stopped short of taking action.

Dying for lack of a second was council member Stewart Jones’ motion to begin immediately posting financial records on the county website. Instead, a committee will study policy changes prior to the council’s next regular meeting, on Oct. 9.

Laurens County residents Brenda Stewart and Rick Shealy acquired county employees’ credit card records through a South Carolina Freedom of Information Act request.

Caime said if these records are posted on-line, the county will face more FOIA requests, as citizens will want to know why a specific employee made a specific charge.

Jones said that’s OK, the citizens should be watchdogs of government spending.

Stewart said in a statement, “Too many people have credit cards. Based on the frequency of charges by some employees it appears that they are professional shoppers - at a minimum this is very inefficient ... While it is good to shop ‘some local,’ the county should have a negotiated contract to get better pricing (government rates). Greenwood County allows a 5% increase in price for buying local instead of big box retailers or online. Who is approving these expenses by department?”

Stewart and Shealy have given the county nine recommendations (some with multiple parts) designed to tighten up on credit card purchases.

They said just a cursory look at credit card records shows Laurens County employees charged entertainment at nightclubs and Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach, and accommodations at The Mills House in Charleston.

Jones said, “Medieval Times, nightclubs, the Spanish Galleon, excessive travel - all this needs to be looked at. If there are reimbursements, do we have a record? The State Comptroller General’s Office is a great example - 2010 is when they started posting financial records.”

One potential flaw in the county’s system is this - if a Laurens County elected official chooses to travel or have a business meeting, and does not exceed his/her budget, there is no one authorized to question where the charges were made.

Council sets the overall departments’ budgets, and has no authority in managing the money.

Still, Caime said there are improvements that county administration can make. “We do recognize the weaknesses,” he said.

He said in one “questionable case,” an employee on his own time went to stores in Simpsonville and Greenville to buy all the orange cardstock these stores carried. Why? Because Caime told county codes enforcement personnel that all condemned properties should be identified with an orange tag. The department had no orange tags.

Stewart and Shealy identified many county credit card charges as “questionable.”

Caime said in one of these, an animal control officer was compelled to remove a cow from an environment where it was being starved. The small cow was transported on the front passenger’s seat of an animal control car. Several charges were made at Tractor Supply, Walmart and Walgreens (without an explanation of why), and that made it look like the officers was on a “shopping spree.”

Actually, Caime said, the purchases were for food, medicine and cleaning supplies essential in saving the cow’s life. “We don’t do cows, or cats, or ferrets,” Caime said. “We do dogs.”

So, animal control was equipped to transport a dog, but had to improvise to transport a small cow. “We had to do something,” Caime said, “and clean up the front seat.”

Caime said many “questionable charges” were cleared up when auditors merely tracked down what was happening.

Council was told 89% of the questionable transactions did have documentation, and 11% did not have documentation.

All credit cards transactions must have documentation, Caime said.

Auditor Autumn Taylor said, “We need to enforce the rules we already have, or suspend the employee’s card, and we need more training.”

Caime said, “There was sloppy paperwork. In 2017 there was more documentation. This (audit) has been very positive. We have policies we need to revise. We need a meal cap, $15 per meal. Right now, the county reimburses the full amount, minus alcohol.”

Caime said 1,800 sheets of paper listing charges were reviewed in this audit.

Travel expenses, a few listed as “questionable” by Stewart and Shealy, totaled $50,293.10.

Stewart’s statement said, “It is our understanding that the actual bills are not reviewed by the County Administrator or members of County Council, instead they receive an internal report that shows the expense by department without the detail provided in the actual statement - this is where inappropriate charges can be ‘coded‘ to appear legitimate. Going forward we strongly recommend that the County Administrator and all members of County Council receive the actual credit card statement to review in detail. The County Administrator should review prior to distribution to CC and have detailed notes and responses to what might be perceived as questionable.”