Ingram accepts new position

Presbyterian College names Ingram Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Presbyterian College President Bob Staton has announced that Dr. Booker T. Ingram Jr., Charles A. Dana Professor of Political Science, has been named the first Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the College effective July 1.

In describing this new appointment, Staton said, “Dr. Ingram is a tremendous asset to the Presbyterian College community, and I am delighted that he has accepted this new and important role on campus. It is essential that we work to increase inclusiveness across all aspects of the Presbyterian College community, and I am excited that he will be leading our initiatives to do so.”

In his new role, Ingram will report directly to the president and join the College’s Leadership Team.

Initially, Ingram will work with Staton to advance existing programs and initiatives related to diversity on campus. Longer term, the goal is to develop programs that seek to create a campus environment where all members of the Presbyterian College community flourish and are able to achieve their potential.

A graduate of Winston-Salem State University and The Ohio State University, Ingram joined the PC faculty in 1987, when he and his wife, Florence, moved to PC from Dillard University in New Orleans, La. He is serving in his fourth four-year term as chair of the department of political science.

Ingram has served PC in numerous campus and community roles over the last three decades, including as the founding chair of the College’s Diversity Council, member of the Senior Faculty Council and Faculty Senate, director of multiple committees on academic affairs, and service on the City of Clinton Planning Commission, Project Understanding, and numerous advisory groups.

Ingram’s teaching focuses on American politics and political thought, and he has taught classes on African-Americans and the Political System, the American Presidency, Politics and the Media, and Modern and Contemporary Political Thought. Named PC’s Professor of the Year in 2000, Ingram received a Fulbright award for study in Ukraine, and he has conducted extensive research and teaching in Estonia and Cuba. He has also participated in summer institutes sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Lilly Foundation.

In accepting the position, Ingram notes that he is “grateful that the College has extended this opportunity to me, for I think that it is an important position to fill in this moment when our country is undergoing major demographic changes. Scholars have noted that the changes are projected to continue with increased diversity among minority populations for some years to come. This demographic shift challenges the College to effectively recruit, retain and graduate a diverse student body.”

“A focus on diversity and building a more inclusive place is not simply that you have people who look different, but such a focus requires creating a culture where individuals with varying cultural experiences associated with their race, ethnicity, gender, class, sexual orientation, religion and disability feel valued for their individual contributions and that allows them to achieve their highest potential,” Ingram said. “I feel very confident that the College can meet this new challenge, and I am excited to take on this responsibility in helping it do so.”