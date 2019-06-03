Infrastructure Investment

Lydia Mill, Clinton, will have second major sewer re-hab

Too many hoops to jump through. That’s the way Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Jeff Field was starting to see the completion of sewer re-hab in the Lydia Mill community of Clinton.

Income surveys were too old, the trunk line was counted in a different way, the Census Tracts couldn’t be use. Just forget it, Field was close to suggesting.

His staff talked him out of it. They knew that Lydia Mill generates a lot of service calls to fix sewer problems, because what’s left of its mill-installed system is decaying. The staff knew if the income surveys could be done, the project could move forward, and the service calls would decrease.

“They did (the surveys) in two weeks,” Field told the LCWSC board at its meeting last Tuesday.

As a result, $875,700 will be spent this summer finishing out sewer re-hab in Lydia Mill. An initial portion of the re-hab was done in 2015. LCWSC provides sewer service in the neighborhood; the City of Clinton provides water service.

There will be 295 houses affected by the final re-hab phase. Of the total cost, $750,000 will be a federal grant and the remainder will be the LCWSC match.

“These lines are in bad shape,” Field said.

The project is similar to a multi-phase, grant-driven project LCWSC has done in Joanna, to re-hab water and sewer lines. All of the “worst of the worst” situations have been addressed in Joanna, Field said.

In Lydia Mill, a new 10-inch trunk line will be installed (2,153 linear ft), and Field said that work is “critical” to making the community’s sewer system work.

“We will work in people’s yards on our right-of-way,” Field said. A needs assessment meeting was conducted Thursday, and the project will be sent for bids soon.

The entire Lydia Mill village now has been income-surveyed, Field said. In the latest round of surveys, there were 16 refusals - people who would not tell the survey-takers their income. Vacant houses count again the LCWSC in securing federal money in this case.

Field said, “The third week in January we realized we would have to have all these people surveyed. In two weeks. We took 24 hours to think about it. The staff said, ‘We think we can get it surveyed.’ They knew we get a lot of customer complaints (in Lydia Mill) and this will do away with these.

“In two weeks, they had it done.”