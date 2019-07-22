Home / Breaking News / Information wanted; homicide investigation

Information wanted; homicide investigation

Mon, 07/22/2019 - 3:18pm Vic MacDonald

BE ON THE LOOK OUT - woman found dead at Ekom.

Clinton Police, Facebook Posting -- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for this vehicle in reference to a homicide investigation. 2006 Dodge Carger VIN 2B3KA43G26H160487 vehicle is in NCIC. Call 911 with any information.

A statement today said Michelle Marie Dodge, of York, was found dead Saturday at Ekom in Laurens County. Her car is missing. Tips about the woman's death, considered a homicide, and/or the missing car also can be made anonymously to 864-68-CRIME.

