Industry/Business Is Looking Again

At “nearly full employment,” Laurens County presses on with more buildings

The school districts have returned to the board table, and Laurens County development is in the midst of a mini-buildings boom.

These reports were made last Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Laurens County Development Corporation board, in the offices the agency shares with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Jon Coleman had said at the board’s previous meeting that School Districts 56 and 55 had surrendered their memberships.

Those have been paid and re-instated, Coleman said, for both districts to have representatives on the economic development and workforce development agency’s board. School districts were forced into belt-tightening by initial fear that “education reform” in South Carolina would be very costly for local districts. Those fears have lessened, somewhat, as the measure has made its way through the General Assembly.

“We are glad to have them back,” Coleman said.

The school districts are considered key players in LCDC’s efforts to partner for workforce development. Laurens County’s unemployment rate is 3.4%. Coleman said that is considered nearly “full employment.” However, fears about what new U.S. tariffs might do to international trade caused business to take a wait-and-see attitude toward expansion, Coleman said.

“The last two months have been better,” Coleman said. RFIs (requests for information) are at 23 this year, nearly at the 27 from this time last year.

And, Laurens County is building.

“Outside of Spartanburg,” Coleman said, “we have the most going on” in the Upstate.

The Connexial Center, Gray Court-Owings-I-385, has a sign and paved streets. A spec building is under consideration for 150,000 sq ft on a 200,000 sq ft pad; it will be near the park’s entrance. There is a stationary video camera posted at the entrance that time-loops on The Connexial Center’s website; it will show in real-time the building being constructed. In the pre-construction phase is a 12-inch, 9,000-feet water line loop for The Connexial Center.

The City of Clinton’s spec building is in the finishing stages – gravel and landscaping as finishing touches. It is near the I-26 Commerce Center, where a 900-foot road extension has opened up availability of more land. “There is a lot of interest,” Coleman said, “three visits in the last month – month and a half.” The new building is 60,000 sq ft.

LCDC and Lauren s CPW are closing a deal to sell their spec building in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens. A company has brought it for Muffin Mam, a Greenville County food processing industry. Closing will be June 7, Coleman told the board.

Another building in Hunter is under construction by TrueCore (formerly BDS Technologies). That building is 115,000 sq ft. With two projects on-going in Hunter, LCDC is applying for a Santee Cooper infrastructure grant that could open an additional 100 acres for development.

With money leftover in its parks maintenance account, LCDC is going to face-lift its Owings sign with new panels. It’s been painted, but now at 20-years-old, it needs a little more substantial upgrading, Coleman said.

LCDC wants the SC Department of Transportation to do something to facilitate heavy traffic at Exit 21 of I-385. The current interchange and roads are under pressure from ZF Transmission’s 140 acres and 3,000 employees and the potential of 500-1,000 employees at 160 untapped acres om Power South. A corridor study is in development for this area of norther Laurens County, bordering the fast-growing Simpsonville – Fountain Inn corridor.

Funded by its investment partners and a $360,000/annual Laurens County appropriation, LCDC will have its annual independent audit in July.