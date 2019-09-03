Industry promises 114 jobs

Project Blueberry takes its first step on Tuesday - it promises to be an $18.8M investment creating 114 new jobs.

The Laurens County Council will give 1st reading to an ordinance pertaining to the joint industrial park with Greenville County authorizing a FILOT for Project Blueberry (an unnamed industry) at its first regular meeting of March, this Tuesday, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, 2nd floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Project Blueberry's FILOT (fee in lieu of taxes) is up for the 1st of 3 readings. The agreement says the 114 jobs will be created by Dec. 31 of the 5th year of the industry's operation. The name of the industry will be announced on 3rd, final, reading. Council also has Project Needle Punch up for 2nd reading.

Also, the council will hear a report from the Assessor's Office, and will begin 2019-2020 Budget discussions. A final plan and transfer station RFP (request for proposals), final plan for Hillcrest HVAC, long range-capital for Fire Lease/Purchase ($3.5M), and conveyance of 13 acres to the Laurens County Disabilities & Special Needs Board are on the council's agenda.

Appointments will be made to Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Planning Commission. Council's closed, executive session items will be employment - EMS, County Administrator and Litter/Humane Office. Before the closed session, there will be 15 minutes set aside for Public Comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts.