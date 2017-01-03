Industry in Laurens is expanding

Fukoku America expanding its Laurens County operations

Company investing $13.9 million in existing manufacturing plant

LAURENS – Fukoku America, a manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive products is growing its operations in Laurens County.

The expansion is expected to bring $13.9 million in new investment and lead to the creation of 65 jobs.

Fukoku is the largest producer of wiper blade rubber in the world and is used in a variety of applications, from automobiles and trains to ships and aircraft. With an annual production of wiper blade rubbers exceeding 200 million, the company accounts for a large share of the domestic market and approximately 40 percent of the international market. Fukoku also develops seals for industrial applications, such as pneumatic tools and industrial machinery.

Located at 325 Hunter Industrial Park Road in Laurens, the company will be increasing its manufacturing capacity for producing constant-velocity joint (CVJ) boots and rack and pinion boots for the automotive industry. Hiring for the new positions has already begun, and interested applicants should apply online at SC Works.

“We at Fukoku America are proud to have been part of the Laurens County Industrial Community for the past 15 years. We have had a great relationship with the City and County of Laurens, as well as the State of South Carolina. With this expansion, we look forward to continuing our industrial partnership with the Laurens County business community for many years to come.” –Fukoku America Executive Vice President Masahiko Tsubota

“The fact that the partnership between Fukoku America and our great state continues to result in growth and success for both parties is something to be proud of. We’ve created one of the friendliest environments for business in the world, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Fukoku America.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has developed an international reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse, and this latest expansion by Fukoku is a further testament to it. I congratulate Fukoku on this tremendous commitment to Laurens County and our state as a whole, and we look forward to their continued success.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It is good to have a company to continue to invest in Laurens County. We welcome the investment and jobs.” –Laurens County Council Chairman Joe Wood

“I, along with city council, am extremely excited that Fukoku has decided to expand their operation in Hunter Industrial Park. This new expansion will provide great job opportunities for the residents of the City of Laurens and Laurens County. We look forward to continuing a long and prosperous relationship with Fukoku.” –City of Laurens Mayor John Stankus

